X

Scheffler's menu for Masters: Steak, sliders and cookies

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 40 minutes ago
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler finally decided on his menu when he hosts the Masters Club dinner, and it wasn’t a big surprise — meat, fish and chocolate chip cookies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler finally decided on his menu when he hosts the Masters Club dinner, and it wasn't a big surprise — meat, fish and chocolate chip cookies.

Scheffler said he would serve steak and cheeseburger sliders with family-styled side dishes. He said he isn't big on fish but will serve a Texas redfish for those who don't like meat.

And for dessert, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream.

The official menu includes firecracker shrimp and tortilla soup to go with the sliders as appetizers, with sides of macaroni and cheese, Jalapeno creamed corn, fried brussels sprouts and seasoned fries.

Scheffler disclosed the menu Wednesday during a video call ahead of his title defense at Augusta National on April 6-9.

The Masters Club dinner dates to 1952, an idea started by Ben Hogan for all the Masters champions to have dinner. The only other person in the room is the club chairman by invitation of the winners.

Previous menus have ranged from sushi (Hideki Matsuyama) to Moreton Bay Bugs (Adam Scott) to Sockeye Salmon Tartare (Mike Weir).

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video
2
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
3
Women's team players ask FIFA for equal World Cup money
4
Bank runs used to be slow. The digital era sped them up
5
Senate confirms Garcetti as India ambassador on divided vote
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top