Scheffler, Spieth tied for early lead at tough Riviera

Rahm still managed a 69.

The tournament now has Tiger Woods as the host and has been awarded elevated status, meaning it has a $12 million purse and the winner gets a three-year exemption. Add that to Riviera and all its reverence, and it's not surprise all 10 of the top 10 in the world are playing, along with 19 of the top 25 in the world ranking.

That doesn't guarantee big-time winners. Woods, even in his best years, never won at Riviera. For someone like Spieth, it would be extra special given the location.

“If I could pick one non-major (or) Players Championship to win on the PGA Tour, it would be here,” Spieth said. “I love Riviera. I think it's arguably ... it's in the conversation as the best golf course in the world.”

Spieth has one big win at Riviera, part of the Texas team that won the NCAA title in 2012. He looked as though he had a chance to take it lower than 66 when he opened with a pair of birdies that trickled into the side of the cup. Even after a three-putt bogey on the par-3 14th, holed a 20-foot birdie on the next hole. He also made a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 7 to become the first player to reach 6 under on the day, only to be slowed by a bogey on the eighth.

Scheffler is coming of his first win last week in the Phoenix Open, and he was more tired than usual, which is a good problem to have.

He escaped with par on his second hole, the par-5 11th, with a tee shot he expected to be on the practice range and out-of-bounds. From there, he found the slope of the barranca and ultimately got up-and-down from a bunker.

His round turned on the par-5 opening hole with a 7-iron to 2 feet for eagle, and he closed out his round with an approach to 4 feet on the ninth.

Thomas did all his work on the front nine after missing several good chance on the back. He was even par until picking up an eagle at No. 1, followed by two birdies. Morikawa, who ironed out some swing issues last week, was his usual steady self.

In that respect, so was Riviera.

“It played tough. There’s some pin locations out there and you just can’t miss in some spots,” Morikawa said. “Some spots out here if you’re going to miss, you’re going to make (automatic) 5s and you have have to be smart. We play our misses, and thankfully I was able to miss in the fat sides of the greens and roll it up next to the hole.”

Among those playing in the afternoon were defending champion and Southern California native Max Homa, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, who also has a mathematical chance to reach No. 1 if he were to win.

The round started with a touch of class. Woods, still recovering from injuries to his right leg from a car crash in LA a year ago, went from 15-time major champion to first-tee starter.

He announced the opening group, which included Aaron Beverly, who is playing on the Charlie Sifford exemption that goes to players hopeful of promoting more minorities in the game. This is the 100-year anniversary of the birth of Sifford, the first Black golfer to win a PGA Tour event. The number 100 was on the flag on the first hole.

Beverly made birdie and was going well until a 9 on the eighth hole, and he wound up with an 82.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Scottie Scheffler putts on the 13th green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang Caption Scottie Scheffler putts on the 13th green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang

Caption Collin Morikawa hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang Caption Collin Morikawa hits his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang

Caption Justin Thomas hits his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang Caption Justin Thomas hits his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang

Caption Aaron Beverly hits his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang Caption Aaron Beverly hits his second shot on the second hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang

Caption Aaron Beverly tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang Caption Aaron Beverly tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang

Caption Cameron Champ chips from the rough onto the 10th green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang Caption Cameron Champ chips from the rough onto the 10th green during the first round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Credit: Ryan Kang Credit: Ryan Kang