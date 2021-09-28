Scars from 2015 Paris stadium bombing still wound victims

“Gendarmes, police, firefighters, we’re all trained to respond. It’s our job,” he testified. “This evening, what struck me is that we were at the explosion. We had to absorb the shock, understand what was happening and improvise until our normal reflexes kicked in.”

His commander, Jonathan, said he fought his commanding officers for months to get psychological support for the 12 mounted men and women.

“I was alone, facing the unknown and the incomprehension of my direct supervisors,” he testified. “We are gendarmes, we are trained for this. When I see the state this put us into, then I can imagine what it must have done to the victims and their families.”

Victims testimony is due to last five weeks, and the trial is scheduled to last nine months.