Bon voyage: Old subway cars float off across New York Harbor

On a recent morning, chains held 11 of the old R-32s atop flat railway freight cars. A crew at the 65th Street Yard in Brooklyn loaded them onto a barge affixed with railroad tracks and floated them to Jersey City.

Donald Hutton of New York New Jersey Rail operates the barge, part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He said it is a fitting tribute to the R-32s that they are being removed from the city across New York Harbor on a boat with railroad tracks.

“I wouldn’t so much (call it) a ‘funeral,’ but I would say it’s more of a respectful movement out of the system,” Hutton said. “They owe it to be put out on rail.”

From Jersey City, conductors will drive the old train cars by rail to Ohio, where a scrap company will recycle or discard them for reprocessing. For those mourning the R-32s, the company will save some of the parts for selling as memorabilia or collectibles, according to the MTA.

Combined Shape Caption Donald Hutton, director of New York New Jersey Rail for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, describes how chains hold a retired 1960s-era R-32 subway train car on a flatcar on a railroad barge as it floats through New York Harbor in New York, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Crews are taking the old subway cars to an Ohio scrapyard as the MTA installs new R-179 train cars into the city's sprawling subway system. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Credit: Ted Shaffrey Credit: Ted Shaffrey Combined Shape Caption Donald Hutton, director of New York New Jersey Rail for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, describes how chains hold a retired 1960s-era R-32 subway train car on a flatcar on a railroad barge as it floats through New York Harbor in New York, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Crews are taking the old subway cars to an Ohio scrapyard as the MTA installs new R-179 train cars into the city's sprawling subway system. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey) Credit: Ted Shaffrey Credit: Ted Shaffrey

