Saudi crown prince in 1st visit to Qatar after embargo ended

Rather, Qatar has emerged a powerful mediator in the region. As host to the Mideast's largest U.S. airbase, Qatar played an outsized role during the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan over the summer and has played a key role in facilitating contact with the country's Taliban rulers following the closure of Western embassies there.

Qatar is also well positioned to play a role in easing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Prince Mohammed's visit to Doha comes just days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in Qatar for meetings. Relations between the two have been rocky since the 2018 killing of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Upon his arrival to Qatar late Wednesday, Prince Mohammed was greeted on the tarmac with an embrace from ruling Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He arrived to Qatar from the United Arab Emirates, where he shook hands with Abu Dhabi's crown prince and strongman before their meeting. The formality of their greeting — in contrast to the embrace he received in Qatar after stepping off the plane— and the decision to make the UAE his second stop in the tour after visiting Oman spotlights the underlying tensions that have emerged in the Saudi-UAE relationship.

Despite a lengthy joint statement expressing their commitment to economic prosperity and security at the conclusion of the prince's visit in the UAE, the traditional allies have increasingly divergent foreign policy stances and are in a heated competition for foreign investment and regional clout.

The Saudi crown prince is slated to conclude his tour with stops in Bahrain and Kuwait.