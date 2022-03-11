Saudi Arabia: 2 Americans freed in Yemen special op mission

The Saudi defense ministry said the women, both Yemeni-American teenagers, were being held by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa after having been taken captive while visiting their grandmother.

The women were taken by Saudi operatives from Sanaa to Aden, then flown to Saudi Arabia for medical treatment. They have now been repatriated to the U.S., the Saudis said. There was no immediate comment from Washington.