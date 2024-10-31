'Saturday Night Live' taps comedian-actor Bill Burr and Charli XCX as hosts for after the election

Charli XCX will do double duty on Nov. 16 in her first appearance as "SNL" host and third appearance as musical guest. She's fresh off the hit album "Brat" and two connected albums.

Mk.gee will perform as a musical guest for the first time. He is currently on a world tour prompting his debut album, “Two Star & The Dream Police.”

“SNL” returns Nov. 2 with already announced host John Mulaney and musical guest Chappell Roan.

The 50th season has featured Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump and Jim Gaffigan as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.