Satellite images show smoldering wreckage at Syria port

A Syrian military official said the Israeli missiles were fired from the sea, west of Latakia, hitting the terminal and igniting fires. Maj. Mohannad Jafaar, head of the Latakia fire department, said 12 fire trucks worked for hours to contain the blaze. He said the containers that were hit held spare auto parts and oil but there were no casualties.
The Israeli military, which rarely comments on individual attacks or discusses details of such operations, declined to comment on the reported strike.
Israel says it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group, which has fighters in Syria. It says it attacks arms shipments believed to be bound for the militias.
This satellite photograph taken by Planet Labs PBC show the smoldering wreckage after an Israeli strike on the port at Latakia, Syria, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. Firefighters contained a blaze that raged for hours in Syria's port of Latakia on Tuesday, officials said, hours after Israel launched missiles from the Mediterranean Sea, igniting the fire in the container terminal. It was the second such attack on the vital facility this month. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Credit: Planet Labs PBC
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, flames rise from burning containers at the scene of a missile attack, at the seaport of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, early Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. (SANA via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, flames and smoke rise from burning containers at the scene of a missile attack, at the seaport of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, early Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. (SANA via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, flames rise from destroyed containers at the scene of a missile attack, at the seaport of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, early Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. (SANA via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, firefighters work at the scene of a missile attack, at the seaport of the coastal city of Latakia, Syria, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. (SANA via AP)
Credit: Uncredited
