Sarah Dash who sang on 'Lady Marmalade' with Labelle, dies

They made gospel-soul covers of rock songs, and their original tunes included the ballad “Can I Speak to You Before You Go to Hollywood?” “Morning Much Better” and “Touch Me All Over."

But the group's best-known tune was “Lady Marmalade,” a song about New Orleans sex workers from their 1974 album "Nightbirds."

“Lady Marmalade” reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Soul Singles (now Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs). It was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003 and appears in both Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie “Moulin Rouge" and the Broadway musical inspired by the film.

Labelle disbanded in 1976. Dash, a native of New Jersey, continued performing as a solo singer, releasing several albums over the years. She wrote music with Keith Richards and toured with the Rolling Stones.

Caption FILE - Patti LaBelle, from left, Nona Hendryx, and Sarah Dash of the group LaBelle greet the crowd during a concert in Los Angeles on Jan. 29, 2009. Dash, who co-founded of the all-female singing group, best known for their raucous 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade,” has died. She was 76. Labelle and Hendryx announced their bandmate's death Monday on social media. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File) Credit: Matt Sayles Credit: Matt Sayles