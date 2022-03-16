Sarah Burton brings house of Alexander McQueen to New York

Burton said she wanted to capture the vibrancy and character of the city’s “huge personality” in her dresses, trousers and trench coats, with each piece having its own “individual character.” Some were sharply tailored (McQueen got his start on London's Savile Row). Others were carefully draped or made of cut lace, another nod to a past collection done by McQueen, who committed suicide in 2010.

Still more of Burton's pieces were deconstructed in knits, wool and zipper-heavy black leather.

“America and New York have always been so much a part of McQueen and it's been incredibly supportive to us as a house,” she said. “It's great to sort of honor that and to come and show in New York. It's an amazing place.”

As for mycelium, Burton was inspired by the bright colors of actual mushrooms she was looking at one day. Mycelium is the primary “plant” portion of a mushroom comprised of thousands of delicate, interwoven filaments with cells that offer an immune response for the fungi.

The collection, she said in her show notes, was inspired by the idea of community, that mycelium specifically and nature overall is "a community that is far, far older than we are.”

Backstage, Burton added that she really loves “the way that the trees talk to each other and they sort of heal each other.” Given two years of pandemic, she said, “that seems more important than ever” to the humans who walk among them. Those humans included Letitia Wright among her guests on the front row.

Burton said 85% of the collection was made of sustainable and recycled fabric. The wood chips used to create her stark set came from already fallen trees and will be sent to a farm for use by an artist. As for leather alternatives, she said the house may one day be leather free.

“Yes, I'm sure at some point,” Burton said. “We're trying to find other ways.”

So does Burton's mushroom-obsessed collection have anything to do with a little microdosing on her part?

“Not at the moment," she laughed. “I probably need to.”

