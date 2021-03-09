Santa Barbara Film Festival unveils its 2021 lineup

U.S. premieres include “Fellinopolis,” about the world of Italian filmmaker Federico Fellini, “Teach Me If You Can,” a French documentary about teachers in Burkina Faso, Bangladesh and Siberia, and “Six Angry Women,” from New Zealand, which covers the 1984 kidnapping of an Auckland University lecturer.

“This year’s festival will look different on many fronts, but we are unchanged when it comes to what’s most important: our love of film, and our dedication to bringing forward a program of unmatched quality and sharing it with our community,” said Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director. “We are so excited to have the opportunity to be a source of joy and optimism.”

Closing night on April 10 will highlight short documentaries by local filmmakers, covering subjects as diverse as an annual trip by the Chumash people to a historic site, a woman’s quest to restore ecosystems with sheep and how the residents of Santa Barbara survived 2020.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival regularly attracts more than 100,000 attendees annually.

