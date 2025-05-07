Sans superstars, PSG reaches Champions League final and will face Inter Milan for elusive title

PSG reached the final of Europe's elite tournament for just the second time in club history — it was runner-up five years ago — and did so in the first season following superstar Kylian Mbappé's departure to Real Madrid.

The big hole left by Mbappé was not filled by yet another superstar. It was a major change at a club where for more than a decade owners had spent lavishly to attract big names such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The club's new approach allowed coach Luis Enrique to build a rejuvenated, rock-solid side playing some of the best football in Europe.

“I said from the first day that our goal was to work hard enough to be in a position to make history — and that remains our goal,” Enrique said. “To be the first to win the long-awaited trophy. This is a project that has evolved since last year, and I feel very comfortable here as a coach because I have the freedom and support from the president to build what we want, adapting to the market to put together a team that improves every day.”

The French club will try again for its first Champions League title when it faces Inter Milan on May 31 in Munich.

“We believe in our coach and we believe in our players — in our talented, young, hungry players," PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi told CBS Sports. “They fight for the team, they die for the jersey, that’s the most important, for the city, for the club.

“There’s still one match to go. ... we are not done.”

Three-time European champion Inter defeated Barcelona 7-6 on aggregate in one of the greatest semifinals in the competition's history.

PSG, which eliminated Aston Villa and Liverpool before sending Arsenal home, had lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year and was beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final.

PSG broke the deadlock in the 27th minute from a set piece after the Arsenal defense cleared a free kick toward the edge of the area. The ball bounced back into the path of Fabian Ruiz, who smashed a stunning half-volley into the back of the net.

Achraf Hakimi curled in a precise finish in the 72nd minute to make it 2-0 on the night before Bukayo Saka pulled one back for the Gunners.

Arsenal had struggled early on last week in London — unable to cope with PSG’s intensity in midfield — and lost 1-0.

This time, boosted by the return of midfielder Thomas Partey, the Gunners mustered 61 attacks, compared to PSG's 26.

The visitors' dominance was quickly rewarded when Declan Rice rose high but missed his header, and Gabriel Martinelli saw his effort saved by Donnarumma.

Arsenal overwhelmed PSG on the flanks, and went close again in the eighth minute when Martin Ødegaard unleashed a low drive from outside the area that forced Donnarumma into another fine save.

PSG had little choice but to wait for chances on the counterattack, and they were few.

An opening finally came in the 17th minute. With some space on the left, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia came inside on his right foot and curled one of his trademark pinpoint shots that rattled the post.

PSG then failed to capitalize on a poor pass from William Saliba. But Désiré Doué could only fire a weak shot straight at Raya.

Arsenal had another great opportunity soon after the hour mark when Saka curled a precise shot that seemed headed for the top corner, only for Donnarumma to stretch his long body and parry the ball away.

Vitinha then missed a penalty after a VAR check ruled a handball on Myles Lewis-Skelly. It was not long, though, before PSG doubled its lead as Hakimi swept the ball into the corner from substitute Ousmane Dembélé’s assist.

Arsenal kept attacking until the end and cut the deficit through Saka in the 76th minute.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP