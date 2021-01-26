Sandy West, who preserved wild Georgia island, dies at 108

West inherited the island in 1960 and began using it to host retreats for writers, artists and scientists. Her guests included writers Ralph Ellison, Margaret Atwood and Alice Walker; composer Aaron Copland and ecologist Eugene Odum.

Despite her love for the island and its abundant wildlife, property taxes made it tough for West to keep Ossabaw in private ownership. She rejected offers from private developers and sold the island to the state for what the Ossabaw Island Foundation says was half its assessed value.

Terms of the sale allowed West to keep an estate on the island for the rest of her life. She lived there full time for nearly 30 years until 2016, when she moved to the mainland at age 103.

“It is hard to imagine that the death of someone at age 108 is surprising, but we are in shock over the loss of our visionary and friend,” Elizabeth DuBose, executive director of the Ossabaw Island Foundation, said in a statement. “Ossabaw Island as we know it exists because of Mrs. West, and Georgia is a better place because of her life’s work."