Sanders, Hubbard lead No. 6 Oklahoma St. past Iowa St. 24-21

Hall broke away for a 66-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and the Cyclones tied the game at 14.

Sanders' 14-yard touchdown run on the next possession gave the Cowboys the lead again, and Alex Hale's 31-yard field goal pushed the lead to 24-14.

Brock Purdy threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Hutchinson with 49 seconds remaining to trim Oklahoma State's lead to 24-21. Oklahoma State recovered Iowa State's onside kick, and the Cowboys ran out the clock.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: The Cyclones entered the game wanting to go beyond the team that pulls an occasional upset and become a league leader that others chase. The passing game struggled, and outside of two long runs by Hall, so did the running game.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys learned that they can lean on their defense against a quality Big 12 opponent. Purdy passed for just 162 yards. The Cowboys were ranked second nationally in scoring defense and No. 6 in total defense.

UP NEXT

Iowa State visits Kansas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State hosts Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State fans cheer as running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown against Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) Credit: Brody Schmidt Credit: Brody Schmidt