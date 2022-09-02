journal-news logo
X

Sanders helps No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Nation & World
By CLIFF BRUNT, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Mike Gundy his 150th coaching victory

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders passed for a career-high 406 yards and accounted for six touchdowns and No. 12 Oklahoma State beat Central Michigan 58-44 on Thursday night to give Mike Gundy his 150th coaching victory.

Gundy improved to 150-69 in his 18th season coaching his alma mater.

Sanders matched a career high with four touchdown passes and set a career mark with two rushing scores in the opener for both teams. Braydon Johnson had career highs of six catches for 133 yards and Brennan Presley added five catches for 83 yards.

Daniel Richardson passed for a career-high 424 yards and threw four touchdown passes for Central Michigan. Lew Nichols III, the nation's leading rusher last year, ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Sanders passed for 313 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and ran for two more scores to help the Cowboys take a 44-15 lead.

The Cowboys led 51-15 less than a minute into the third quarter before Central Michigan climbed back into the game. Jalen McGaughy's 54-yard touchdown pass from Richardson cut it to 58-44 with 3:15 remaining. McGaughy had six catches for 126 yards and two scores.

Central Michigan gained 546 total yards and outscored Oklahoma State 29-14 in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Central Michigan: The Chippewas came in with high hopes after going 9-4 last season and beating Washington State in the Sun Bowl. But Sanders was too much for them early, and they couldn't get their running game going well enough to control the clock and slow his rhythm.

Oklahoma State: The defense carried much of the load last season, but the offense put up 531 total yards on Thursday, mostly in the first half. The running game still could use some work, though. Oklahoma State finished with 125 yards rushing on 32 carries, and the Cowboys struggled to put the game away.

UP NEXT

Central Michigan: Hosts South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 10.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 10.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III catches a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III catches a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III catches a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Central Michigan quarterback Daniel Richardson throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is chased by Central Michigan defensive back Trey Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is chased by Central Michigan defensive back Trey Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is chased by Central Michigan defensive back Trey Jones (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is pushed out of bounds by Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is pushed out of bounds by Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) is pushed out of bounds by Central Michigan defensive back Donte Kent (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) is tripped by Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) is tripped by Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Combined ShapeCaption
Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols III (7) is tripped by Oklahoma State safety Kendal Daniels (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

Credit: Sue Ogrocki

In Other News
1
Man detained after pointing gun at Argentine vice president
2
Serena, Venus Williams lose in 1st round of US Open doubles
3
Four militiamen killed in reprisal attacks in southern Iraq
4
Nissan eager to leverage US tax credit on electric vehicles
5
Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top