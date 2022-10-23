Sanders, Green lead No. 11 Oklahoma St past No. 20 Texas

Texas led 31-24 at halftime as both teams gained more than 300 yards before the break.

Sanders' 10-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley and the extra point tied the game at 34 with 9:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, setting up the final frantic minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: Ewers couldn't get it going on the road in the second half. The Longhorns had been solid defensively throughout the season, but Oklahoma State made numerous spectacular plays to move the ball.

Oklahoma State: As in the Texas Tech win, the Cowboys improved defensively in the second half and let Sanders, their veteran quarterback, bring it home. Oklahoma State held the Longhorns to three points in the second half.

UP NEXT

Texas visits Kansas State on Nov. 5.

Oklahoma State visits Kansas State on Oct. 29.

