San Francisco's vaunted tolerance dims amid brazen crimes

The pandemic emptied parts of San Francisco and highlighted some of its drawbacks: human and dog feces smeared across sidewalks, home and vehicle break-ins, overflowing trash cans, and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing. Parents despaired as public schools stayed closed for most of last year as nearby districts welcomed children back to the classroom.

Meanwhile, residents and visitors scurry past scenes of lawlessness and squalor. Just steps from the Opera House and Symphony Hall, drug dealers carry translucent bags filled with crystal-like rocks or stand outside the public library's main branch, flashing wads of cash while peddling heroin and methamphetamine.

“There’s a widespread sense that things are on the wrong track in San Francisco,” said Patrick Wolff, 53, a retired professional chess player from the Boston area who has lived in the city since 2005.

In a sign of civic frustration, San Franciscans will vote in June on whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a former public defender elected in 2019 whose critics say he's too lenient on crime. His supporters say there's no crime surge, and that corporate wage theft is a more pressing issue than cases like that of a San Francisco woman finally arrested after stealing more than $40,000 in goods from a Target over 120 visits. She was released by a judge and arrested again on suspicion of shoplifting after she failed to show up to get her court-ordered ankle monitor.

“Where’s the progress? If you say you’re progressive, let’s get the homeless off the street, and let’s get them mental health care,” said Brian Cassanego, a San Francisco native who owns the lounge where Foster works. He moved to wine country five months ago, tired of seeing dealers sell drugs with impunity and worrying about his wife being alone outside at night.

The day before he moved, Cassanego stepped out to walk his dogs and saw a man who "looked like a zombie," with his pants down to his knees and bleeding from where a syringe was stuck on his hip. A woman cried out nearby in shock.

“I went upstairs, and I told my wife, ‘We’re leaving now! This city is done!’” he said.

Reports of larceny theft — shoplifting from a person or business — are up nearly 17% to more than 28,000 from the same time last year. Requests to clean dirty streets and sidewalks are the majority of calls to 311, the city’s services line.

Overall, though, crime has been trending down for years. More than 45,000 incidents have been reported so far this year, up from last year when most people were shut indoors, but below the roughly 60,000 complaints in previous years.

San Francisco's well-publicized problems have served as fodder for conservative media outlets. Former President Donald Trump jumped in again recently, releasing a statement saying the National Guard should be sent to San Francisco to deter smash-and-grab robberies.

Elected officials say they're grappling with deep societal pains common to any large U.S. city.

A high percentage of an estimated 8,000 homeless people in San Francisco are struggling with chronic addiction or severe mental illness, usually both. Some people rant in the streets, nude and in need of medical help. Last year, 712 people died of drug overdoses, compared with 257 people who died of COVID-19.

LeAnn Corpus, an administrative assistant who enjoys figure skating, avoids the downtown rinks and won't take her 8-year-old son there after dark because of all the open drug use. Still, the city's urban ills have crept into her Portola neighborhood far from downtown.

A homeless man set up a makeshift tent outside her home using a bike and a bed sheet, and relieved himself on the sidewalk. She called the police, who came after two hours and cleared him out, but at her aunt's home, a homeless person camped out against the backyard for six months despite attempts to get authorities to remove him.

“This city just doesn’t feel the same anymore,” said Corpus, a third-generation native.

San Francisco residents who are generally uncomfortable with government surveillance have installed security cameras and deadbolts to prevent break-ins, and they have started eyeing outsiders with suspicion.

The other night, Joya Pramanik's husband spotted someone wearing a ski mask on what was an otherwise warm evening on their quiet street. She worried the masked man was up to no good — and it pains her to say that, since what she loves about San Francisco is its easy embrace of all types of characters.

Pramanik, a project manager who moved to the U.S. from India in her teens, cheered Trump's failed reelection bid but says she realized too late that Democratic activists have hijacked her city.

“If I say I want laws enforced, I’m racist," she said. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m not racist. There’s a reason I live in San Francisco.'”

Last year, Wolff, the retired chess player, helped launch a new political organization that aims to elect local officials focused on solving pressing problems. Families for San Francisco will elect Democrats, but it's organized outside the city's powerful Democratic Party establishment, he said.

Wolff hopes to change a civic mindset that no longer expects much in the way of basic public services.

In hip Hayes Valley, for example, business owners tired of seeing garbage strewn about and the city not doing anything to address the issue banded together to lease enclosed trash cans from a private company, said Jennifer Laska, president of the neighborhood association. After the lease expired, the association managed to get the city to agree to buy and install new public garbage cans designed to keep trash in and pilferers out.

That was four months ago.

“We’re still struggling just to get the trash cans actually purchased,” Laska said.

In the Marina, a wealthy neighborhood with stunning views of the bay and Golden Gate Bridge, dozens of residents recently hired private security after an increase in auto burglaries.

Lloyd Silverstein, a San Francisco native and president of the Hayes Valley Merchants Association, said businesses are considering hiring security guards and installing high-definition security cameras. He rejects the idea that any one city official is to blame for the situation, and he's optimistic the city will recover.

“We have been through big earthquakes and depressions and lots of stuff, but we have a pretty good bounce-back attitude. We’ve got some problems, but we’ll fix them," he said. “It may just take some time.”

Caption People pass by a woman in a wheelchair panhandling near Union Square in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption People pass by a woman in a wheelchair panhandling near Union Square in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption A large window of the Louis Vuitton store is seen boarded up following a recent robbery at Union Square in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption A large window of the Louis Vuitton store is seen boarded up following a recent robbery at Union Square in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption Bar owner Brian Cassanego talks about the declining quality of life in San Francisco during an interview at the Noir Lounge, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption Bar owner Brian Cassanego talks about the declining quality of life in San Francisco during an interview at the Noir Lounge, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption FILE - San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is silhouetted looking out at the skyline from his office in San Francisco on Jan. 30, 2020. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. In a sign of civic frustration, San Franciscans will vote in June on whether to recall Boudin, a former public defender and politically progressive politician elected in 2019 whose critics say he's too lenient on crime. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption FILE - San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin is silhouetted looking out at the skyline from his office in San Francisco on Jan. 30, 2020. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. In a sign of civic frustration, San Franciscans will vote in June on whether to recall Boudin, a former public defender and politically progressive politician elected in 2019 whose critics say he's too lenient on crime. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption Caitlin Foster stands outside the Noir Lounge she manages in Hayes Valley and talks about the declining quality of life in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Foster fell in love with San Francisco's people and beauty and moved to the city a dozen years ago. But after repeatedly clearing away used needles, other drug paraphernalia and human feces outside the bar she manages, and too many encounters with armed people in crisis, her affection for the city has soured. At left is lounge owner Brian Cassanego, who had to install metal gates to prevent damage to his parklet seating area. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption Caitlin Foster stands outside the Noir Lounge she manages in Hayes Valley and talks about the declining quality of life in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Foster fell in love with San Francisco's people and beauty and moved to the city a dozen years ago. But after repeatedly clearing away used needles, other drug paraphernalia and human feces outside the bar she manages, and too many encounters with armed people in crisis, her affection for the city has soured. At left is lounge owner Brian Cassanego, who had to install metal gates to prevent damage to his parklet seating area. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption A tent is seen on a sidewalk just around the corner from the Opera House with a residential building in the background in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption A tent is seen on a sidewalk just around the corner from the Opera House with a residential building in the background in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption Administrative assistant LeAnn Corpus stands near City Hall in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. Corpus, who enjoys figure skating, avoids the downtown rinks and won't take her 8-year-old son there after dark because of all the open drug use. "This city just doesn't feel the same anymore," said Corpus, a third-generation native. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption Administrative assistant LeAnn Corpus stands near City Hall in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. Corpus, who enjoys figure skating, avoids the downtown rinks and won't take her 8-year-old son there after dark because of all the open drug use. "This city just doesn't feel the same anymore," said Corpus, a third-generation native. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption People walk past a large retail space for lease at Union Square in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption People walk past a large retail space for lease at Union Square in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg

Caption A security guard stands outside the heavily boarded Shreve & Co. jewelry store in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Caption A security guard stands outside the heavily boarded Shreve & Co. jewelry store in San Francisco, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. In San Francisco, homeless tents, open drug use, home break-ins and dirty streets have proliferated during the pandemic. The quality of life crimes and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing have given residents a sense the city is in decline. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) Credit: Eric Risberg Credit: Eric Risberg