San Francisco hasn't approved any vaccine waiver for workers

Even if waivers are accepted, unvaccinated employees could still be reassigned to another role, put on leave, asked to work from home or let go from their jobs if they continue to refuse the shot, the human resources department said.

About 120 police officers face termination because they didn't meet Wednesday's deadline, said Tom Saggau, a spokesman for the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association.

“With over 90% of police officers vaccinated and more being vaccinated every day, the rush to fire cops makes little sense,” the union said in statement Wednesday.

Police officials are prepared to reassign officers in case of a staffing shortage caused by employees who did not meet the deadline, Mayor London Breed told reporters.