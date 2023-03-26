San Diego Wave kick off NWSL season with last-minute winner

NORTH CAROLINA 1, KANSAS CITY 0

Forward Mille Gejl scored North Carolina’s lone goal in the 23rd minute and the Courage opened the NWSL season with a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Current at Cary, North Carolina.

Gejl's low, driven shot from distance bounced into the lower left corner, just out of the reach of goalkeeper Adrianna Franch. The Danish forward joined North Carolina this season after spending the last two years in Sweden's top division. Her goal was assisted by another Courage newcomer, Japanese midfielder Narumi Miura.

The Current, who advanced to the NWSL championship last season, started three rookies and had several players unavailable due to injuries, including free agent signing Debinha, a Brazilian midfielder who won two NWSL championships with North Carolina. Elizabeth Ball also came off injured in the 86th minute.

The visitors pushed for a goal in the second half and were level on shots with the Courage, at 10, but couldn't find the back of the net. Franch finished with four saves.

