San Antonio base locked down for hour after gunfire reported

Lackland is on San Antonio's southeast side and is where the Air Force conducts all of its basic training.

“There's a lot of facilities on this installation that are very important to the Air Force. I would rather overreact (to a gunfire report) than underreact,” Loveless said.

The base issued an alert midday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown. An alert on Twitter said: "Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN."

Officials said the shots were reportedly fired near the Valley Hi gate on the western side of the main base, just east of Interstate 410 and near a shopping center.

After an hour, the lockdown was lifted except for the Valley Hi gate.

San Antonio police said they were assisting in the investigation. In a statement, police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said officers were looking for the spot from which gunfire might have originated.

A military policeman walks past traffic outside of a JBSA-Lackland Air Force Base gate, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in San Antonio. The Air Force was put on lockdown as police and military officials say they searched for two people suspected of shooting into the base from outside. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

