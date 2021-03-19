Samia Suluhu Hassan becomes Tanzania's first woman president

Although it was announced that Magufuli died of heart failure, exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu says the president died of COVID-19.

In her first public address as president, Hassan announced 21 days of mourning for Magufuli and public holidays on March 22 and on March 25, the day the late president will be buried.

“It's not a good day for me to talk to you because I have a wound in my heart," said Hassan. "Today I have taken an oath different from the rest that I have taken in my career. Those were taken in happiness. Today I took the highest oath of office in mourning,” she said.

She said that Magufuli “who always liked teaching” had prepared her for the task ahead. “Nothing shall go wrong,” she assured, urging all the country's people to work to unite the nation.

“This is the time to stand together and get connected. It’s time to bury our differences, show love to one another and look forward with confidence," she said. "It is not the time to point fingers at each other but to hold hands and move forward to build the new Tanzania that President Magufuli aspired to.”

Odula reported from Nakuru, Kenya.

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 16, 2021, file photo, Tanzania's then Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, left, speaks during a tour of the Tanga region of Tanzania. Samia Suluhu Hassan has been sworn in Friday, March 19, 2021, as Tanzania's president, making history as the country's first woman in the position following the death of her predecessor John Magufuli. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man reads a copy of the Daily Nation morning newspaper reporting the death of neighboring Tanzania's President John Magufuli on a street in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, March 18, 2021. Magufuli, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic whose populist rule often cast his country in a harsh international spotlight, died Wednesday aged 61 of heart failure, it was announced by Vice President Samia Suluhu. Headline in Swahili reads "Goodbye Magufuli." (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi) Credit: Khalil Senosi Credit: Khalil Senosi

A portrait of Tanzania's former President John Magufuli is placed next to a book of condolences inside Tanzania's High Commission in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, March 18, 2021. President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic whose populist rule often cast his country in a harsh international spotlight, died aged 61 of heart failure, it was announced by Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A newspaper stand displays front pages reporting the death of neighboring Tanzania's President John Magufuli with headlines in Swahili reading "Goodbye Magufuli", on a street in Nairobi, Kenya Thursday, March 18, 2021. Magufuli, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic whose populist rule often cast his country in a harsh international spotlight, died Wednesday aged 61 of heart failure, it was announced by Vice President Samia Suluhu. Headline in Swahili reads "Goodbye Magufuli." (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited