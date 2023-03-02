Sami protesters removed from Norway government offices

International organizations recognize the Sami as Europe’s only Indigenous people because of their unique cultural roots that predate the creation of nation states.

Across the Arctic region, the majority live on the Norwegian side of the border — there are between 40,000 and 60,000 Sami in Norway.

They once faced oppression of their culture, including bans on the use of their native tongue. Now they have their own parliaments, schools, newspapers and broadcasts in their own language on national radio and television. The nomadic people live mostly modern lifestyles, but still tend reindeer.

In Oslo, activists were carried away by police from the finance and culture ministries, while others sang a Sami chant. Police told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the activists who were taken away will be fined. No details on the size of the fines were given.

The speaker of the 39-seat Sami Parliament, Silje Karine Mutoka, was set to meet with Oil and Energy Minister Terje Aasland later Thursday to discuss the wind farm.