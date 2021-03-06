SAmerica soccer body postpones World Cup qualifiers in March

“They are not going to fly, for sure,” Guardiola said. “It makes no sense when players go to the national team and come back and (for) 10 days cannot play.”

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp also had spoken out against letting his South American players travel for the games.

Colombia’s health minister has said it was unlikely the country will reopen its borders to flights coming from Brazil, which is experiencing a second wave of the virus. Colombia was scheduled to host Brazil in a World Cup qualifier on March 26 in Barranquilla.

“To open that possibility (of a flight from Brazil) would be very worrying,” minister Fernando Ruiz Gómez said.

Brazilian media had previously reported national coach Tite was considering a list that includes only players who do not need to return to Europe for the two rounds of World Cup qualifying against Colombia and Argentina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports