Sam Burns pulls away at Innisbrook, claims first PGA title

Tied for the lead with six holes to play, Bradley hit 8-iron short and into the water for a double bogey on the par-3 13th hole, and Burns put him away with two big birdies and a celebration he had reason to feel was a long time coming.

Burns was all smiles coming up the 18th hole with a four-shot lead, and he was fighting back tears when his wife, parents and other family spilled onto the green after he won.

“I’ve worked so hard for this moment,” Burns said. “They’ve all sacrificed so much.”

The victory moves him to No. 44 in the world and all assures the 24-year-old from Louisiana a spot in the U.S. Open, along with his first trip to the Masters next spring.

Bradley and Burns were tied through 36 holes and 54 holes, and they stayed that way through 12 holes on another blistering day at the Copperhead course at Innisbrook.

That changed with one swing.

Bradley came up well short on the par-3 13th and went into the water, leading to double bogey. Burns saved par with an 8-foot putt for a two-shot lead.

“I just hit a terrible shot,” Bradley said. “I hadn’t hit a really bad shot all week and you just can’t hit it there, obviously, but you can’t hit it right of the flag. And I just came out of it a little bit, it got gobbled up by the wind. If it goes another yard it might have been in that bunker, but it was a bummer.”

Burns was three shots ahead through 13 holes on Saturday and he struggled to retain a share of the lead, so he knew what was possible. This time, though, Bradley had no chance.

Bradley had to lay up from the rough on the par-5 14th, and Burns didn't have time to contemplate his next shot. His caddie, Travis Perkins, decided for him.

“We're walking over to the ball and Travis says, ‘Tree’s in your way, we're laying up.' And I'm like, ‘Well, what about this and that?’ And he's like, ‘Nope, you got 180 to this number right there, it’s a perfect 7-iron, this is your line,'” Burns said.

He hit lob wedge to a foot for birdie and was on his way.

“He knows that I'm always trying to go pedal down and then in that situation, that just wasn't the play,” Burns said. “A year ago, he would not have done that and today he did. And it's one of the reasons that we were able to win today.”

He had reason to believe this moment could have come sooner. Burns wasted a good start at the season-opening Safeway Open. He closed with a 2-over 72 to tie for seventh in the Houston Open. He lost a two-shot lead at Riviera, coming up one shot short of a playoff.

“Those moments in the past, you really learn a lot,” Burns said.

He put Bradley away with an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and a rare show of emotion, slamming his fist after it dropped. He had a four-shot lead with two holes to play, the water and worst of the hazards behind him.

No one else had much of a chance.

Max Homa briefly tied for the lead with a birdie on the par-5 opening hole. He didn't make another birdie the rest of the day, missing several chances around the turn and ending his hopes with a double bogey on the par-3 15th without hitting into the water. He shot 74.

Cameron Tringale was lurking but never seriously challenged. He shot 68 and shared third with Viktor Hovland, whose had a 65 but started too far back at the start of the day.

Abraham Ancer (69) finished fifth.

Burns built a quick two-shot lead on the front nine Sunday. Bradley answered with a pair of birdies, and then made a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on No. 9 to take a one-shot lead to the back nine.

Burns caught him with a birdie on the 11th. The rest of the day, he wasn't perfect. He didn't have to be to win.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sam Burns holds the championship trophy after winning the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sam Burns, center, is congratulated by his wife, Caroline Campbell, right, after putting on the 18th green to win the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sam Burns waves his hat to the crowd on the 18th green after winning the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sam Burns lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sam Burns watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Keegan Bradley hits from a bunker onto the third green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Keegan Bradley tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Spectators watch as Keegan Bradley hits from the 16th fairway during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Max Homa, front, and his caddie line up a shot on the fringe of the first green during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Cameron Tringale watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sam Burns kisses the championship trophy after winning the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack Credit: Phelan M. Ebenhack