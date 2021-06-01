Sam Boulmetis Sr., Hall of Fame New Jersey rider, dies at 94

Son Sam Jr. became a jockey, riding from 1973-81 until he was paralyzed in a racing accident at Laurel Park. The younger Boulmetis worked as a steward at Parx Racing before retiring.

Jimmy Boulmetis, another son, would become a multiple stakes-winning trainer, based in the Mid-Atlantic region. Daughter Kim Boulmetis owns and breeds horses.

Boulmetis, of Rumson, New Jersey, is also survived by his wife, Lillian; daughters Susan Hino and Janie Walford; and sister Margie Black, whose son, Tony, is a former jockey.

A memorial service is scheduled for Friday at John E. Day Funeral Home in Red Bank.