Salman Rushdie attends PEN America gala, his first in-person appearance since stabbing last summer

The alleged assailant, Hadi Matar, has pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and attempted murder.

Rushdie was in hiding for years after Iran’s Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa in 1989 calling for his death because of the alleged blasphemy of the novel “The Satanic Verse,” but he had long moved about freely before the attack in August.

He has since granted few interviews and otherwise communicated through his Twitter account and prepared remarks. Earlier this week, he delivered a video message to the British Book Awards, where he was given a Freedom to Publish prize.