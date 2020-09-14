Sally's threat: 'Potentially historic' floods, fierce winds

Seawater and sand swept onto roads on one end of Dauphin Island off the coast of Alabama, washing away several cars, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said. He said about a dozen people had to be evacuated by Humvee.

In coastal Mississippi, water spilled onto roads, lawns and docks well before the storm’s arrival. All 12 casinos were ordered to shut down Monday afternoon and Gov. Tate Reeves urged residents of low-lying areas to prepare to evacuate.

“This is the real deal, and it deserves your attention,” Reeves wrote on Twitter. “Be smart. Prepare for worst. Pray for the best,” he said.

Reeves said Sally could dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain on the southern part of the state. Shelters opened, but officials urged people who are evacuating to stay with friends or relatives or in hotels, if possible, because of the coronavirus.

The town of Kiln, Mississippi, where many homes sit high on stilts along the Jourdan River and its tributaries, was under a mandatory evacuation order, and it appeared most residents obeyed.

“It would be dumb to stay here,” said Michael “Mac” Mclaughlin, 72, a retiree who planned to ride out the storm in New Orleans with his girlfriend. He said his home was built in 2014 to withstand hurricanes, “but I just don’t want to be here when the water’s that deep and be stranded. That wouldn’t be smart.”

Jeremy Burke lifted things off the floor in case of flooding in his Bay Books bookstore in the Old Town neighborhood of Bay St. Louis, a popular weekend getaway from New Orleans, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) to the west.

“It’s turning into a ghost town,” he said.

Sally has lots of company during what has become one of the busiest hurricane seasons in history — so busy that forecasters have almost run through the alphabet of names with 2 1/2 months still to go.

For only the second time on record, forecasters said, five tropical cyclones swirled simultaneously in the Atlantic basin at one point Monday. The last time that happened was in 1971.

In addition to Sally were Hurricane Paulette, which passed over a well-fortified Bermuda on Monday and was expected to peel harmlessly out into the North Atlantic; and Tropical Storms Rene, Teddy and Vicky, all of them out at sea and unlikely to threaten land this week, if at all. Rene was downgraded to a trough of low pressure Monday evening.

Sally was about 135 miles (217 kilometers) south of Biloxi, Mississippi, on Monday night, moving at 6 mph (9 kph). The hurricane's sluggish pace could give it more time to drench the Mississippi Delta with rain and storm surge. Storm surge warnings stretched from Port Fourchon in Louisiana to the line between Okaloosa and Walton counties in Florida. Also included: lakes Pontchartrain, Maurepas and Borgne in the New Orleans area and Mobile Bay in Alabama.

Sally was moving west-northwest Monday night but forecasters expected it to turn slightly east. People in New Orleans worried that Sally would pose the latest test for pumps used in the low-lying city's century-old drainage system.

In eastern New Orleans, drainage canals were lowered in anticipation of torrential rains, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. New Orleans police went on 12-hour shifts, and rescue boats, barricades, backup generators and other equipment were readied, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

On Aug. 27, Hurricane Laura blow ashore in southwestern Louisiana along the Texas line, well west of New Orleans, tearing off roofs and leaving large parts of the city of Lake Charles uninhabitable. The storm was blamed for 32 deaths in the two states, the vast majority of them in Louisiana.

More than 2,000 evacuees from Hurricane Laura remain sheltered in Louisiana, most of them in New Orleans-area hotels, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

The extraordinarily busy hurricane season — like the catastrophic wildfire season on the West Coast — has focused attention on the role of climate change.

Scientists say global warming is making the strongest of hurricanes, those with wind speeds of 110 mph or more, even stronger. Also, warmer air holds more moisture, making storms rainier, and rising seas from global warming make storm surges higher and more damaging.

In addition, scientists have been seeing tropical storms and hurricanes slow down once they hit the United States by about 17% since 1900, and that gives them the opportunity to unload more rain over one place, as 2017’s Hurricane Harvey did in Houston.

Associated Press reporters Rebecca Santana in New Orleans; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; Emily Wagster Pettus and Leah Willingham, in Jackson, Mississippi; Kim Chandler in Montgomery, Alabama; and Jeff Martin in Marietta, Georgia, contributed to this report.

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This satellite image provided by the NOAA shows five tropical cyclones churning in the Atlantic basin at 5:20 p.m. GMT on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The storms, from left, are Hurricane Sally over the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Paulette over Bermuda, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene, and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky. (NOAA via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A Dirt Cheap store employee spray paints the day's business hours onto a board of plywood in anticipation of Hurricane Sally making landfall, in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Gulf coast residents are making last minute purchases as they prepare for the expected severe weather from the hurricane. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald, via AP) Credit: Lukas Flippo Credit: Lukas Flippo

Storm surge floods a parking lot in Pensacola Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to finish last-minute preparations Monday as Hurricane Sally chugged slowly through warm Gulf waters. Forecasters predicted the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas. (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP) Credit: Tony Giberson Credit: Tony Giberson

Landon Suarez and Landon Campbell turn the flooded parking lot of the Bahia-Paz condos into a waterpark, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Pensacola Beach, Fla. Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to finish last-minute preparations Monday as Hurricane Sally chugged slowly through warm Gulf waters. Forecasters predicted the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas. (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP) Credit: Tony Giberson Credit: Tony Giberson

A lifeguard stand is removed from a flooded beach in Pensacola Beach, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to finish last-minute preparations Monday as Hurricane Sally chugged slowly through warm Gulf waters. Forecasters predicted the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas. (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP) Credit: Tony Giberson Credit: Tony Giberson

Waters from the Guld of Mexico poor onto a local road, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Waveland, Miss. Hurricane Sally, one of a record-tying five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic, closed in on the Gulf Coast on Monday with rapidly strengthening winds of at least 100 mph (161 kph) and the potential for up to 2 feet (0.6 meters) of rain that could bring severe flooding. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbrt) Credit: Gerald Herbrt Credit: Gerald Herbrt

Pilot Derek Harbaugh helps to unload a dog off of a plane, which was loaded with one hundred cats and dogs from Hammond, Louisiana, through the effort of Wings of Rescue, as they evacuated the animals ahead of Hurricane Sally at Hobby airport, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Houston. Forty-seven of the 100 animals are now with the Houston SPCA, and the rest were headed to Fort Worth. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Karen Warren Credit: Karen Warren

Nikita Pero of Gulfport, Miss., walks with her son Vinny Pero, 2, on the beach along the Gulf of Mexico in Biloxi, Miss., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast sometime through the night and morning. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Vinny Pero, 2, walks in a tidal pool on the beach along the Gulf of Mexico in Biloxi, Miss., with his mother, not pictured, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast sometime through the night and morning. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Nikita Pero of Gulfport, Miss., walks with her son Vinny Pero, 2, on the beach along the Gulf of Mexico in Biloxi, Miss., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast sometime through the night and morning. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert Credit: Gerald Herbert

Bay St. Louis residents, from left, John Dixon, his wife Sabrina Young, and Erika Crain, talk about their experiences while at the Hancock County Evacuation Shelter in Kiln, Miss., as people begin to trickle into the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and American Red Cross shelter in preparation for Hurricane Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. "The people will be coming but it will be too late. They'll have the bare necessities," Young says. "I did that with Katrina — the clothes on our backs and that was it. I don't want to be in that situation again." (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)P) Credit: Barbara Gauntt Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Caroline McCree, from right, 86, of Waveland, Miss., waits as her fiancé, Charles Ezeb, 81, receives assistance with signing in from Red Cross volunteer Cathy Tatum, of Hattiesburg, Miss., at the Hancock County Evacuation Shelter in Kiln, Miss., as people begin to trickle into the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and American Red Cross shelter in preparation for Hurricane Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Barbara Gauntt Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Dustin Seawright, 7, of Kiln, Miss. passes the time in the Hancock County Evacuation Shelter in Kiln, Miss., playing a game as people begin to trickle into the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and American Red Cross shelter in preparation for Hurricane Sally as it approaches the Gulf Coast Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Seawright and his grandmother, Judith Schwartz, live in a mobile home in Kiln. "It's coming in as a category 2 and they say don't stay in mobile homes, so that's why we're here," Schwartz says. "I would have definitely stayed but not with him. I rode out Katrina and Camille." (Barbara Gauntt/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Credit: Barbara Gauntt Credit: Barbara Gauntt