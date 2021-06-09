Salinger's widow wants former general store to be a library

"A library can be that vital place that helps our community thrive," she said in a letter read aloud by a friend at Tuesday's Town Meeting, the Valley News reported. "Libraries today are more than just about books. They are about connecting us to the wider world, serving the community and creating a sense of place. What I love about this town, what I love about Cornish, is that when help is needed, this community comes together. It is what makes Cornish so amazing and so special."

The town's current library was built around 1910 and lacks off-street parking and running water, library trustee Laura Cousineau said. It also isn't compliant under the Americans with Disabilities Act.