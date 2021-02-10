Salesforce won't force workers to go into office post-COVID

Salesforce, which is the city’s largest private employer, said Tuesday that it will let most of its employers work from home at least part-time permanently. This means people will be in the office anywhere from one to three days a week. Employees who don’t live near an office or have roles that don’t require an office will work remotely full-time, Salesforce said.

Some workers whose jobs require them to be in a physical office will continue to go in to work.