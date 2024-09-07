Saleh says it's 'fair' to rule out holdout Reddick for Jets' season opener at San Francisco

The two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher, seeking a contract extension, has requested a trade from New York — something general manager Joe Douglas has said the team won't honor.

Saleh earlier in the week wouldn't rule out Reddick for the game, saying he's a veteran who knows how to prepare for the season. But the chances of that dwindled with each day of practice and Reddick remaining a holdout.

“Everyone goes through their own process,” Saleh said. "I'll stand firm that when he gets here, we're going to welcome him with open arms and we're going to love him up and he's going to be a part of this football team. And he's going to help us win a lot of football games.

“He's got to sort through the financial stuff, which is none of my business. I said it when I first got hired that our job is to help these guys make money. So, I always stay clear of it. Our job is to coach him when he gets here and love him up when he gets here.”

Reddick, who has four straight seasons of double-digit sacks, requested a trade from Philadelphia in the offseason when it became clear the Eagles wouldn’t give him a contract extension. The Jets had conversations with Reddick's representatives and felt comfortable enough to make the deal to acquire him.

Reddick, who turns 30 later this month, remains on the reserve/did not report list, where he was placed by the Jets on July 25, the second day of training camp practice.

Saleh insisted he's not frustrated by the situation with Reddick.

“Like I said, he's going through his process,” the coach said. “And when he gets here, we're going to do everything we can to help him get what he wants.”

Reddick's total fines for his holdout have surpassed $5 million, including over $2 million for missing all of training camp. He'll now forfeit almost $800,000 in game checks for each regular-season game he misses.

Sidelined

Backup offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer is out for the game with a hand injury that Saleh said will land him on injured reserve, meaning he'll be sidelined for at least the first four games. Schweitzer, entering his second season with the Jets, is a primary backup at guard.

Second-year linebacker Zaire Barnes, a special teams standout, will miss the game with an ankle injury.

