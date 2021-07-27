Salazar gets lifetime ban for sexual, emotional misconduct

“No form of abuse will ever be tolerated within our sport, and we will continue to prioritize athletes’ emotional and physical safety above all else,” the federation said in a statement.

The 62-year-old Salazar, who won the Boston and New York Marathons in the early 1980s and went on to coach a cadre of Olympic medalists including Mo Farah and Galen Rupp, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

His sanction was handed down as the Court of Arbitration for Sport considers an appeal of a separate case that led to Salazar's four-year ban for doping-related offenses.

In 2019, Salazar received the doping ban after a six-year investigation determined he had possessed and trafficked testosterone while also experimenting with athletes on how far they could push the envelope with certain performance enhancers without getting caught.

Shortly after the decision, Nike shuttered Salazar's running club.

