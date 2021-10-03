Salah wonder goal has Klopp purring despite draw with City

It was a game that ended 2-2 after Salah's goal was canceled out by Kevin De Bruyne's deflected strike as City came back for a second time to draw 2-2 at Liverpool in the Premier League.

Salah had created the opener for Sadio Mane in the 59th minute before Phil Foden equalized in front of the Kop with his first league goal of the season.

Even after De Bruyne leveled for the second time in the 81st, Liverpool had a late chance to win it. Receiving the ball near the far post, Fabinho controlled it with his left foot before preparing to shoot with his right when Rodri made the decisive tackle to ensure City avoided a second league loss of the season.

Chelsea leads second-placed Liverpool by a point at the top of the standings, with City a further point back.

City's only loss so far was in the opening game of the title defense at Tottenham, which went on to win three straight games before losing the next three. That miserable streak ended Sunday when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike and an own-goal by Matt Targett clinched a 2-1 win for Tottenham over Aston Villa.

Yoane Wissa scored in stoppage time at West Ham to lead Brentford to a 2-1 victory.

Leicester threw away a two-goal lead secured by Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy as Crystal Palace substitutes Michael Olise and Jeffrey Schlupp scored to earn Patrick Vieira’s side a point.

Caption Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring his side's second goal , during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield, Liverpool, England, Sunday Oct. 3, 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) Credit: Peter Byrne Credit: Peter Byrne