Saints' Jordan wins appeal, critical of NFL's process

In a memo sent to teams on Dec. 2 and obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL said the league “continues to emphasize the importance of upholding the integrity of the game and competitive fairness as our highest priority. We have observed multiple instances of clubs making a deliberate attempt to stop play unnecessarily this season.”

The NFL has not publicly discussed its rationale for sanctioning the Saints.

Jordan said he questions why “whomever had a hand in creating this oddity of a rule about fining defensive players for being hurt” didn't formulate a process for investigating allegations before making initial rulings and issuing fines.

The Saints, who as a club also have denied wrongdoing, were fined $350,000 by the league office. Coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000. General manager Mickey Loomis said last week that the club has a separate appeal pending.

“There should be due process before they announce a fine,” Jordan said. “They announced they'd fine me $50,000 and my team $500,000 in total before the appeal process or even investigating the situation.”

The Saints said that Jordan returned to the Tampa Bay game only after being examined by physicians and having his left foot taped up. They also said a subsequent MRI revealed an acute mid-foot sprain and that Jordan visited Saints headquarters daily during the club’s Week 14 bye to receive treatment.

