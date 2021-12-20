Saints frustrate Brady again, beat SB champ Buccaneers 9-0

Brady leads the NFL in completions, attempts, yards passing and touchdown passes, but was just 26 of 48 for 213 yards and one interception — the eighth he’s thrown in four regular-season games against the Saints, who didn’t have any turnovers Sunday night.

Taysom Hill, meanwhile, was 13 of 27 for 154 yards and no interceptions for New Orleans, which also got field goals of 39, 35 and 42 yards from Brett Maher.

The Saints have won the NFC South every year since 2017, and despite losing star quarterback Drew Brees to retirement and his successor, Jameis Winston, to a season-ending knee injury, they’re not relinquishing the crown without a fight.

Trevor Siemian came off the bench to replace Winston and lead New Orleans to a 36-27 victory in the first meeting between the fierce rivals on Oct. 31. Brady threw for 375 yards and two TDs in that one, but also lost a fumble and had one of his two interceptions returned for a touchdown in the loss.

This time, the Saints defense sacked Brady four times, forced a fumble by the 44-year-old quarterback that ruined Tampa Bay’s best scoring opportunity in the second half, and also intercepted the seven-time Super Bowl winner once.

INJURIES

Saints: Played without LT Terron Armstead and RT Ryan Ramszyk, both out with knee injuries.

Buccaneers: S Jordan Whitehead returned to the lineup after missing two games, but S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot), CB Jamel Dean (illness) and CB Richard Sherman (Achilles) were inactive. ... WRs Chris Godwin (knee) and Mike Evans (hamstring) left in the second quarter, Godwin after taking a hard hit from Saints CB P.J. Williams. Neither receiver returned to the game. ... RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) departed in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Saints: Host the Miami Dolphins next Monday night.

Buccaneers: Travel to Carolina for the first of two games the defending champs will play against the Panthers in the final three weeks of the regular season.

Caption New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) gets tripped up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is taken down by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) Credit: Jason Behnken

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) gets hit by New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) after a reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Evans was shaken up on the play. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Caption New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) makes a catch against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Devin White (45) and free safety Jordan Whitehead (33) team up to stop New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) Credit: Mark LoMoglio