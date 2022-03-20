Hamburger icon
Saint Peter's is 3rd 15 seed in Sweet 16, beats Murray State

Saint Peter's KC Ndefo (11) goes up for a dunk against Murray State's KJ Williams (0) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: Darron Cummings

Nation & World
By GARY B. GRAVES, Associated Press
7 minutes ago
Saint Peter's broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to beat Murray State 70-60 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and complete its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, getting 17 points from KC Ndefo to beat Murray State 70-60 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and complete its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16.

Two days after tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket, the tiny Jesuit school from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal, joining Oral Roberts last year and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

Saint Peter’s (21-11) ended a 21-game winning streak and a memorable season for Murray State (31-3), located 265 miles from Lexington in Kentucky’s southeastern corner.

The memories will be lifelong for the Peacocks and coach Shaheen Holloway, a North Jersey hoops lifer who played at Seton Hall and apprenticed there as an assistant. On Friday, Pirates coach Kevin Willard endorsed Holloway as his replacement if he departs in the offseason.

Holloway has more immediate concerns: preparing his team for an East Region semifinal on Friday in Philadelphia against Virginia Tech or Purdue.

Doug Edert came off the bench to score 13 points for the Peacocks, including some big baskets late. Saint Peter’s built a 13-point lead early in the second half and never trailed, but Murray State still made it tense. Justice Hill hit a 3-pointer to get the Racers within 59-57 with 4:07 left. Edert followed with a 3 and a layup, and the Peacocks closed it out at the free-throw line.

Hill made five 3s for 19 points and Tevin Brown scored 14 for Murray State.

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Saint Peter's Jaylen Murray (32) looks to shoot against Murray State's DaQuan Smith (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter'sMatthew Lee (15) shoots over Murray State's Justice Hill (14) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter's KC Ndefo, center, goes to the basket against Murray State's Jordan Skipper-Brown, right, and KJ Williams during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter's Hassan Drame (14) grabs a rebound against Murray State's Trae Hannibal, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter's Clarence Rupert (12) reacts after hitting a basket and getting fouled during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter's KC Ndefo (11) shoots against Murray State's DJ Burns (55) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter's Clarence Rupert (12) goes to the basket against Murray State's KJ Williams during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Murray State head coach Matt McMahon argues a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Saint Peter's in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway questions a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

