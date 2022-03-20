Saint Peter's is 3rd 15 seed in Sweet 16, beats Murray State

Doug Edert came off the bench to score 13 points for the Peacocks, including some big baskets late. Saint Peter’s built a 13-point lead early in the second half and never trailed, but Murray State still made it tense. Justice Hill hit a 3-pointer to get the Racers within 59-57 with 4:07 left. Edert followed with a 3 and a layup, and the Peacocks closed it out at the free-throw line.
Hill made five 3s for 19 points and Tevin Brown scored 14 for Murray State.
___
More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Caption
Saint Peter's Jaylen Murray (32) looks to shoot against Murray State's DaQuan Smith (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's Jaylen Murray (32) looks to shoot against Murray State's DaQuan Smith (1) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter'sMatthew Lee (15) shoots over Murray State's Justice Hill (14) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter'sMatthew Lee (15) shoots over Murray State's Justice Hill (14) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's KC Ndefo, center, goes to the basket against Murray State's Jordan Skipper-Brown, right, and KJ Williams during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's KC Ndefo, center, goes to the basket against Murray State's Jordan Skipper-Brown, right, and KJ Williams during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's Hassan Drame (14) grabs a rebound against Murray State's Trae Hannibal, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's Hassan Drame (14) grabs a rebound against Murray State's Trae Hannibal, left, during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's Clarence Rupert (12) reacts after hitting a basket and getting fouled during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's Clarence Rupert (12) reacts after hitting a basket and getting fouled during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's KC Ndefo (11) shoots against Murray State's DJ Burns (55) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's KC Ndefo (11) shoots against Murray State's DJ Burns (55) during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's Clarence Rupert (12) goes to the basket against Murray State's KJ Williams during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's Clarence Rupert (12) goes to the basket against Murray State's KJ Williams during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon argues a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Saint Peter's in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon argues a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Saint Peter's in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway questions a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Caption
Saint Peter's head coach Shaheen Holloway questions a call during the first half of a college basketball game against Murray State in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings
Credit: Darron Cummings