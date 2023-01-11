SAG Awards nominate 'Banshees,' 'Everything' and Sandler

The awards, voted on by the Hollywood actors' guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday on Instagram Live by Haley Lu Richardson ("The White Lotus") and Ashley Park ("Emily in Paris"). Nominees for the guild's top award, best ensemble, are: “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once," “The Fabelmans” and “Women Talking."

Up for best performance by an female actor in a leading role are: Cate Blanchett ("Tár"), Viola Davis ("The Woman King"), Ana de Armas ("Blonde"), Danielle Deadwyler ("Till") and Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once").