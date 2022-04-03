journal-news logo
X

Sacramento shooting leaves multiple victims, police say

Nation & World
Updated 8 minutes ago
Police in Sacramento say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Police in Sacramento say multiple victims have been reported after a shooting in the city's downtown.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

In Other News
1
Hungarians queue for polls in the shadow of war in Ukraine
2
States look for solutions as US fentanyl deaths keep rising
3
Serbs vote in triple election set to keep populists in power
4
Protests over shortages roil Sri Lanka despite curfew
5
John Legend honored at Grammys' Black Music Collective event
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top