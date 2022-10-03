Sacheen Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies

Although brief, straightforward and courteous, Littlefeather’s appearance was contentious, receiving a mix of applause and boos from the audience. In the years after, Littlefeather endured considerable scorn and abuse for her speech, she said.

“I spoke from my heart,” she told The Associated Press days after the Oscars. “Those words were written in blood, perhaps my own blood. I felt about like Christ carrying the weight of the cross on his shoulders.”

Only recently did the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences officially address the treatment Littlefeather received following her appearance. In August, the film academy apologized to Littlefeather. Two weeks ago, it held an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” in her honor.

"The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified,” the academy's president, David Rubin, wrote in a letter to Littlefeather. “The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Littlefeather responded in a statement: "We Indians are very patient people — it’s only been 50 years!”

“We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times,” she added. "It’s our method of survival.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at https://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello