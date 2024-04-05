Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher say they filed for divorce

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the posts said. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage."

It is not clear where or exactly when the couple filed to end their marriage, or when the divorce would have become final.

“We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change,” the posts said.

Fisher, 52, and Cohen, 48, met at a party in Sydney in 2001, and became engaged in 2004.

They have a 16-year-old daughter, a 13-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son.