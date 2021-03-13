Sabres' captain Eichel out for `the foreseeable future'

The Sabres, who host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, are in free fall. Buffalo (6-14-4) ranks last in the league in wins and is in the midst of an 0-7-2 skid, putting the team already in danger of extending its playoff drought to an NHL-record-matching 10th season.

Eichel's latest injury is separate from the previous two that have severely hampered his production this season.

He missed the first week of training camp after sustaining an upper-body injury during a pre-camp on-ice workout in Buffalo. Eichel also missed two games last month with a lower-body injury.

A year after scoring a career-best 36 goals in 68 games, the five-time 20-plus goal-scorer has been limited to two goals and 16 assists in 21 games this year.

___

