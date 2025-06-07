Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets to win her first French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has won the French Open for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.

The second-ranked Gauff came out on top of a contest that was full of tension and momentum swings to claim her second major trophy after the 2023 U.S Open, where she also came from a set down to beat Sabalenka in the final.