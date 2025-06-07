Coco Gauff defeats top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in 3 sets to win her first French Open title

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has won the French Open for the first time by defeating top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday.
The second-ranked Gauff came out on top of a contest that was full of tension and momentum swings to claim her second major trophy after the 2023 U.S Open, where she also came from a set down to beat Sabalenka in the final.
It was the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 final in Paris since 2013, when Serena Williams defeated Maria Sharapova, and just the second in the last 30 years.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
In Other News
1
Mass in the past: Josh Hines-Allen and his Jaguars teammates slim down...
2
Russian attacks on eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv kill 4, wound more...
3
Salmonella outbreak tied to eggs sickens dozens across 7 states
4
Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the US, charged with transporting...
5
Vance says Musk making a 'huge mistake' in going after Trump but also...