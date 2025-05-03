Breaking: Man whose son was killed by Cincinnati police now charged in death of deputy

Sabalenka beats Gauff in straight sets to win Madrid Open

Aryna Sabalenka has beaten Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her record-tying third Madrid Open
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns to United States' Coco Gauff during the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
X

MADRID (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff in straight sets to win her record-tying third Madrid Open on Saturday.

No. 1-ranked Sabalenka powered through the first set and edged the American in a tiebreaker for 6-3, 7-6 (3) on the outdoor clay court.

Sabalenka added to titles in Madrid in 2021 and 2023 and equaled Petra Kvitova’s tournament record. It was also Sabalenka’s third title of the season after Brisbane and Miami and her career 20th. She also pulled level with Gauff on head-to-head with five wins apiece.

The fourth-ranked Gauff could have risen to No. 2 with a victory. The 2023 U.S. Open champion had lost only one set this week until the final. Gauff's great record in finals slipped to nine wins in 11.

On Sunday, Casper Ruud plays Jack Draper in the men’s final.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

United States' Coco Gauff returns to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus during the Madrid Open tennis final in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the Madrid Open tennis final against United States' Coco Gauff in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

