S. Korea's next leader to abandon Blue House for new office

According to Yoon’s plans, the current Blue House will be open to the public as a park on his inauguration day. He said he’ll collect public opinions to determine the name of the new presidential office.

Critics of Yoon’s plan have called on him not to rush the relocation, saying other tasks require more urgent attention, such as surging COVID-19 cases, the North Korean nuclear threat and diverse economic woes. They also say the relocation could inconvenience the public and require excessive spending.

Outgoing liberal President Moon Jae-in had earlier also promised to move out of the Blue House but canceled the plans after failing to find a site for the new office.

Yoon said he was aware of concerns about the relocation, but said if he starts his term at the Blue House, which critics have called “a symbol of imperial power," it will become harder to move out of it.

“I know relocating the presidential office isn’t an easy thing. But if I back down on a promise with the people (on the relocation) again, no other future president would attempt to do it,” Yoon said. “I’ve made this decision for the future of the country.”

Yoon said the relocation would cost about 50 billion won ($41 million). Some critics earlier said it would cost up to 1 trillion won ($825 million).

Caption South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a news conference to address his relocation plans of the presidential office, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jung Yeon-je Credit: Jung Yeon-je Caption South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a news conference to address his relocation plans of the presidential office, in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (Jung Yeon-je/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jung Yeon-je Credit: Jung Yeon-je

