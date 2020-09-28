S. Korea's Moon apologizes over handling of killing by North

North Korea has suspended virtually all inter-Korean cooperation and diplomacy amid a stalemate in larger nuclear negotiations with the Trump administration, which have faltered over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

South Korea has proposed a joint investigation with the North to investigate the shooting.

“Our hope is that this tragic incident doesn’t just end as a (tragic) incident and instead creates room for dialogue and cooperation, becoming an opportunity to develop South-North relations,” Moon said.

Critics, including conservative lawmakers, have accused Moon’s government of inaction after military officials revealed the man was spotted in North Korean waters about six hours before he was killed. South Korea's Defense Ministry said it was difficult to establish communication with North Korea because of the severed channels and that officials needed more time to analyze intelligence to determine what the North would do to the man.

Kim was quoted as saying he was “very sorry” over what he described as an “unexpected, unfortunate incident” in the message sent to South Korea. It said the troops did not recover a body but burned the object on which he had been floating in line with anti-coronavirus rules, the message said.

The man was a 47-year-old employee of South Korea's maritime agency who was reported as missing while on duty on a fishing boat near Yeonpyeong island, which is close to the sea border.

Minimal details released though South Korea's military have said he likely had been trying to defect to the North. His brother has denied that possibility through local media, saying it was more likely that he fell into the sea by accident.