S. Korea's leader calls for stealth drones to monitor North

Moon or his allies didn't immediately respond to Yoon's statement.

Moon was credited with arranging now-dormant diplomacy on North Korea’s nuclear program, but also faced criticism that his appeasement policy allowed North Korea to buy time and boost its nuclear capability in the face of international sanctions.

On Monday, South Korea also sent its own surveillance assets, apparently unmanned drones, across the border as corresponding steps against the North Korean drone flights. South Korea’s public confirmation of reconnaissance activities inside North Korea is highly unusual and likely reflects a resolve by Yoon to get tough on North Korean provocations.

It was the first time North Korean drones entered South Korean airspace since 2017. North Korea has touted its drone program, and South Korean officials have previously said the North had about 300 drones. Advanced drones are among modern weapons systems that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to procure, along with multi-warheads, underwater-launched nuclear missiles and a spy satellite.

On Friday, South Korea said North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles, extending its record testing activities this year.

Earlier Tuesday, North Korea's state media said Kim called for stronger effort to overcome hardships and challenges facing his country at the start of a key ruling Workers' Party meeting the previous day.

Some experts say Kim will likely use the meeting to reaffirm his resolve to expand his nuclear arsenal and introduce high-tech weapons targeting the U.S. and South Korea while laying out projects to revive pandemic-battered public livelihoods.

In his opening comments, Kim compared hardships and challenges since a bigger party meeting in early 2021 to “the ten-year struggle of the revolution.” But he claimed North Korea has reported some successes “in the arduous course” and that his country’s power has “remarkably” increased in political, military, economic and cultural areas.

“He stressed the need to lay out strategies to launch more exciting and confident struggles based on valuable facts that the country has achieved practical advance after enduring all difficulties," the official Korean Central News Agency said. It said Kim reviewed the “splendid” achievement made this year and clarified “the strategic and tactical” tasks to achieve North Korean-style socialism.

KCNA didn’t elaborate on the achievement Kim claimed and the tasks he set, and his claims of achievement couldn’t be independently confirmed.

Kim may need such propaganda-driven claims to draw greater public loyalty to push difficult projects to bolster his weapons arsenal and address economic woes while facing U.S.-led sanctions and pressure campaigns to curb his nuclear ambitions, some observers say.

The Workers’ Party meeting is expected to last several days, and Kim will likely address issues such as his arms buildup, relations with the United States and the economy in later sessions.

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man