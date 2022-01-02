S Korea: Unidentified person crosses border into North Korea

On Saturday, North Korea announced it had decided to place top priority on strict virus restrictions at a high-profile ruling party meeting last week.

The two Koreas are split along the world’s most heavily armed border, called the Demilitarized Zone. An estimated 2 million mines are peppered inside and near the 248-kilometer (155-mile) -long, 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) -wide DMZ, which is also guarded by barbed wire fences, tank traps and combat troops on both sides.

Defecting via the DMZ is rare. At the height of their Cold War rivalry, both Koreas sent agents and spies to each other’s territory through the DMZ, but no such incidents have been reported in recent years.

About 34,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea since the late 1990s to avoid poverty or political oppression, but a vast majority of them have come via China and Southeast Asian countries. Some South Koreans have tried to defect to the impoverished, authoritarian North, but it is rare.

North Korea has yet to report any cases of the coronavirus while experts have questioned its claim of a perfect record.

Caption Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, front, are seen in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. South Korea's military said Sunday that an unidentified person crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Caption Military guard posts of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, front, are seen in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. South Korea's military said Sunday that an unidentified person crossed the heavily fortified border into North Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon