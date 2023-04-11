S Korea to conduct 1st launch of commercial-grade satellite

Authorities have completed the assembly of the rocket’s first and second stages and are conducting final environmental tests of the eight satellites that are to be placed on the rocket’s third stage.

Last year's launch was the Nuri rocket's second liftoff. In 2021, the rocket's dummy payload reached the desired altitude but failed to enter orbit. After next month's launch, South Korea plans three more Nuri rocket launches, officials said.

“The third launch of Nuri is of great significance as it is the first attempt to launch a commercial-grade satellite and the first time a private company will jointly manufacture the homegrown Nuri rocket,” Oh Tae-seok, the first vice science minister, was quoted as saying in the ministry statement.

South Korea, the world's 10th largest economy, is a major producer of semiconductors, automobiles and smartphones. But its space development program lags behind that of its neighbors China, India and Japan. Since the early 1990s, South Korea has sent a series of satellites into space, but all of them involved foreign rocket technology or launch sites.

North Korea placed Earth observation satellites into orbit in 2012 and 2016, but there is no proof that either satellite has been functioning. North Korea was slapped with international sanctions because of the two launches because the U.N. views them as disguised tests of the North’s banned long-range missile technology.