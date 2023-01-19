S. Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys over Yoon comment

Lim said Shabestari during his meeting with Cho said he would “faithfully” convey Seoul’s explanation of Yoon’s comments to his bosses in Tehran, but didn’t provide further details about the conversation.

“As we explained several times, (Yoon’s) reported comments were meant to encourage our troops serving their duties in the UAE, and had nothing to do with Iran’s foreign relations, including South Korea-Iran relations,” Lim said. “Our government’s will to develop relations with Iran remains unchanged.”

Yoon’s comments, which have been criticized by his political opponents at home as a “diplomatically disastrous,” came as the UAE attempts to hedge in its relationship with Iran, a major business partner. The UAE also is home to around 3,500 American troops at Al Dhafra Air Base, a naval outpost in Fujairah and other locations.

The Emiratis have spent billions of dollars purchasing South Korean surface-to-air missile systems in part of efforts to protect itself against aerial threats. Those threats include long-range drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels — weapons likely built by or with Tehran’s help.

South Korea has found itself squeezed by the tensions over Iran’s collapsed nuclear deal with world powers, with billions of dollars in Iranian funds remaining in Seoul, frozen by American sanctions. Iran held a South Korean oil tanker for months in 2021 amid the dispute.