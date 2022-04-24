S Carolina officer killed responding to domestic disturbance

Barr didn’t have a wife or kids and instead was committed to serving his community, he said.

“He was married to this profession,” Cowan said.

Barr had survived a shooting in 2017, when he was still a trainee, news outlets reported. The gunman in that case is serving a total of 30 years in state and federal sentences.

Cayce is a suburb of nearly 14,000 people just west of Columbia.

“Our hearts are breaking in Cayce," Mayor Elise Partin told reporters earlier Sunday. “Officer Drew Barr has been an important part of the Cayce family since 2016.”

The Monetta Volunteer Fire Department said Barr was the captain of their department in Aiken County, WSPA-TV reported.