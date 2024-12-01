Ryggs Johnston wins Australian Open for first title. Jiyai Shin wins women's event

The 24-year-old Montana native, with a world ranking of No. 953, is the first American to win the Stonehaven Cup since Jordan Spieth won it for a second time in 2016. Other former winners include Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.

“It’s just really cool to be in group that’s with those guys,” Johnston said. “And I’m just pretty honoured to be able to put my name on it now, and I’ll cherish this moment forever.”

Marc Leishman (69), who plays on the LIV Tour, and fellow Australian Jasper Stubbs (70) were tied for the third at 14-under 273.

After leading, or having a share of the lead after the first three rounds, Australian Lucas Herbert had a testing day on the greens as he shot a 74 to slide to 12-under and a tie for fifth.

The day started brightly though for Johnston with an eagle at the first. But he followed that with two birdies traded with three bogeys as he made the turn with a 35.

The former Arizona State University player showed more composure in the final stretch, making three more birdies, for no bogeys, as he closed out the biggest win of his young career with par at the final hole at Kingston Heath, which will host the 2028 Presidents Cup.

Defending men’s champion Joaquin Niemann couldn't repeat his 64 from Saturday which saw him storm back into contention and could only manage an even par final round of 72 for a 12-under 275 total and a tie for sixth.

The 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith shot 71 Sunday to finish at 3-under 285 and in a tie for 39th to end his four-tournament stint back home winless.

In the Women’s Australian Open, Shin withstood a late challenge from a fast-finishing Ashleigh Buhai to claim her second Australia Open title.

Shin shot a 70 on Sunday for a 17-under-par 274 total to win by two shots from the twice defending champion Buhai (68).

The former world No.1 had led by as many as seven shots in the final round but Buhai's five birdies, with one bogey, on the final stretch made Shin's victory far less certain.

The 36-year-old South Korean didn't falter and sunk a seven-foot putt at the last to close out her 65th professional title and a second Australian Open since winning in 2013.

“Now I can breathe,” Shin said. “I only had one Australian Open trophy so I am really excited for this next one, especially at this golf course at Kingston Heath.

“I lost in 2008 to Karrie Webb so now I feel much better.”

Buhai was bidding to become the first triple consecutive winner at the Australian Open and had a 12-foot birdie attempt at the last to narrow Shin’s margin to one shot, but it skirted by the cup.

The 17-year-old amateur Hyojin Yang finished third at seven under, 10 shots behind compatriot Shin, after a final round 72.

Hannah Green (79) had a disastrous start to her final round, falling out of contention early with three bogeys and a double bogey in her first nine holes.

Green finished in a tie for fourth with compatriot Grace Kim (70) at 6-under 285.

LPGA Tour regular Minjee Lee shot 71 to finish in a tie for seventh at 3-under 288, while her brother, PGA Tour player Min Woo Lee, had a 70 for a 5-under 282 and tied for 27th.

The tournaments had alternating tee times — and with level prize money for the second consecutive year — at the par-72 Kingston Heath (par-73 for the Women’s Open) and par-71 Victoria Golf Club.

Kingston Heath hosted the final two rounds after rotating with the Victoria Golf Club for the opening two rounds.

___

